Lanesboro Arts is proud to present Twin Cities-based poet Su Hwang as she explores themes of place, belonging, and othering as the Lanesboro Arts Artist in Residence from April 7 to May 5, 2023.
During her residency at Lanesboro Arts, Su Hwang will explore themes of place, belonging, othering, and our interconnectedness to one another and the natural world. Through informal, one-on-one interviews, broad-stroke lessons on the foundations of poetry, solo discovery walks (weather permitting), and community engagement to bridge personal and cultural divides through the power of poetry, participants will co-create a living chapbook anthology by writing a personal portrait exploring these themes and the people who call Lanesboro home.
The general public can participate throughout the entire residency in a variety of ways, starting with the Welcome Potluck on Tuesday, April 11. Opportunities for engagement during the residency also include the chance to join poetry-writing workshops. Through participation in various Lanesboro events, Su will interact and meet the community in a variety of locations and opportunities around town. She will offer weekly poetry workshops, culminating in a public reading featuring community members at the St. Mane Theatre on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join; all events are free.
Residency events:
· Tuesday, April 11, 5-6 p.m. — Welcome Potluck Dinner at the St. Mane Theatre
· Thursday, April 13, 5-6 p.m. — Poetry Workshop: Finding Poetry Everywhere at the St. Mane Theatre
· Thursday, April 20, 5-6 p.m. — Poetry Workshop: Basic Foundations of Poetry, Part 1 at the St. Mane Theatre
· Monday, April 24, 6-7 p.m. — Poetry Workshop: Basic Foundations of Poetry, Part 2 at the St. Mane Theatre
· Monday, May 1, 6-7 p.m. — Poetry Workshop: Discuss the art of revision, and dress rehearsal for public reading at the St. Mane Theatre
· Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. — Public Reading at the St. Mane Theatre
Su Hwang (she/her) is a poet, activist, stargazer, and the author of “Bodega” (Milkweed Editions), which received the 2020 Minnesota Book Award in poetry and was named a finalist for the 2021 Kate Tufts Discovery Award. Born in Seoul, Korea, she was raised in New York and then called the Bay Area home before transplanting to the Midwest. A recipient of the inaugural Jerome Hill Fellowship in Literature, she is a teaching artist with the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop and is the co-founder, with poet Sun Yung Shin, of Poetry Asylum. Su currently lives in Minneapolis.
Supported through 2024 by the Jerome Foundation, the Lanesboro Artist Residency Program awards two to three residencies per year to emerging artists with projects that activate the people and places of Lanesboro while instigating positive change. The program’s place-based and community-engaged focus is geared toward emerging artists that are driven to explore ways in which their work can be applied to the community and how Lanesboro’s rural community can inform their work. For more information, visit lanesboroarts.org, or call 507-467-2446.
