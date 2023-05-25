The Polish Cultural Institute and Museum of Winona will be hosting wycinanki (Polish paper-cutting) workshops.
Marilyn Wicka Ezdon will be leading the workshops. We will be creating artistic cards and 3D ornaments in Polish paper cutting designs. The class is open to ages 12 and older.
Two workshops will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The morning workshop is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second one is from 1-3 p.m.
All tools and supplies will be provided.
Class fees are $20 for ages 12-18, $25 for ages 19 and older. A parent will need to sign a waiver for their student.
There is a discount for museum members. Call the museum, or sign up online in the museum’s online store.
