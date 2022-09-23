Richard Spiller, a local potter from Wisconsin will offer a pinch pot and coiling pottery workshop on October 1, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona. Using small balls of clay, the students will use their natural ability to seize and grasp to form small vessels. Students will also use a hand-building method of forming pottery by building up walls with rope-like coils of clay. Both pots will be fired later at Spiller’s studio. Spiller has been a potter and a ceramic artist for 50 years and has taught in Europe, Finland, Latvia, and Russia, as well as universities in the U.S.
The cost is $30 per person, and payment is required prior to the class. Payments can be mailed to the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth, Winona, and be made payable to the Winona Arts Center. To register for the class email Richard Spiller at spillerart0@gmail.com. Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this class and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit www.winonaarts.org.
