Press mold class at WAC

Looking to create some great art for your home or garden? Plan on attending the two-session press mold class with Richard Spiller on September 9 from 12-3 p.m. and on September 23 from 12-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street.  

On September 9, participants will roll out slabs of red clay and press the clay into a plastic mold of their choice. Each participant will make two of the pressed molds. The molds will be bisque-fired at Spiller’s studio. 

On September 23, participants will paint the fired molds and apply a glaze. The molds will be fired a second time at Spiller’s studio and returned to participants at a later date. Participants can choose to skip the second class and simply use acrylic paints at home.

Each class is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

To register for the class, please contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com. 

For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.