The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League will be in concert on March 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street.
One part infectious enthusiasm, one part vintage hot club jazz, one part modern songwriting, and one part hot picking swing, shake with ice, and you've got The Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League (GATL).
The GATL plays jazz originals, modern songs under an old-time facade. It’s music your granddad would listen to, if your granddad was a time traveler from 2050 with a hankering for vintage cocktails and hot jazz. It’s hot, infectious, and emotional. Kind of like that on-and-off relationship you had in your early twenties, but a lot more grounded. Six years, five albums, and hundreds of shows have honed GATL into a finely tuned machine, greased with whiskey, regular exercise, and a taste for wheels on pavement. And they are bringing it to Winona.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third Street until March 3 at 4 p.m. or on Eventbrite. Coffeehouse and gallery will open at 6 p.m.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
