Project empowers local filmmakers

Friendship Center members burst into Director Malia Fox’s office, frantic. “We need to get B roll! Can you help us?” she recalled them asking. Fox was perfectly puzzled. “What is B roll?” she asked.
When Fox first pitched members a project to turn them into documentary filmmakers, Alan Leonhardt said, “She was a little naive about how much effort it took.” While Fox may not have known what B roll was or how many hundreds of hours it would take for the group to do the researching, interviewing, filming, and editing to produce nine films, she had a vision for what the project could achieve — empowering people to learn new skills, capturing community members’ stories, and creating opportunities for older adults to share their high-tech know-how with future generations. “All of a sudden we had people calling us up, saying, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this,’” Fox said. Early on in the project, Leonhardt said, the participants dreamed, “Wouldn’t it be great if someday we could be part of the Frozen River Film Festival?” Earlier this month, that dream came true.
Their films capture memorable local characters. The now famous retired theater professor Vivian Fusillo had never heard of plays as a child growing up in a town of 100 people in rural Kansas, but had one of her first on-stage experiences yodeling for an underground railroad reunion in a neighboring town, viewers learn. The late Winona musician John Bernadot was so nervous his father would break his guitar that he slept with it as a young man, another film recounts. Later in life, music helped Bernadot regain his speech and memory after a traumatic brain injury, and the film shows how he shared the healing power of music with others, as people who had been nonverbal for years suddenly joined him in song.
It all started in 2018, when the Friendship Center won a grant from the Mardag Foundation in St. Paul, Minn., to purchase cameras, microphones, computers, and filmmaking software and launch the Masters in Aging documentary series. Over a dozen members of the senior center took part in training from HBC videographers and Winona State University (WSU) Professor of Mass Communication Tom Grier and were turned loose, with the help of WSU interns, to produce documentaries on local figures.
“I was eager in my retirement to learn lots of new things … So I jumped in feet first and dragged [my husband] Fred with me,” filmmaker Laurie Krause said. Krause filmed an interview with the late Neil Sawyer, a Navy lieutenant commander in World War II and community leader in Winona. “I will never forget that experience of looking through the camera at someone who is 100 years old and to hear his story — it was just so intimate and really changed my perspective,” she said.
“We learned it takes a small village to make a good film,” Leonhardt said. To produce the films, the group needed some people to do in-depth research, combing history center and newspaper archives for information about and old photos of their subjects; to think fast on their feet in interviews; to film the interviews from multiple angles and get that important B-roll filler; and, perhaps most painstaking of all, to sort through hours of video and edit it into a cohesive narrative. “People have no idea how much work goes into even poor video,” Masters In Aging filmmaker Gene Berg said.
One of the films interviews the late Charlotte Gepner. Gepner and her husband Irv were Polish and Russian immigrants who became important business people and community leaders and pushed to keep downtown Winona vibrant. The Masters in Aging documentary mixes Charlotte’s recollections with a deeply researched history of Winona’s retail market and scores of historic photos. “We had to get a membership to the historical society because they wanted to live there,” Fox said.
Sometimes in interviewing, things happen one just can’t prepare for. A few of the documentaries’ subjects dealt with memory loss mid-interview, for example. “I just delight in watching those films of people with memory loss,” said Fox, who has pushed for normalizing talking about dementia and memory loss. “There’s so many things going on there. I see our interviewers being very kind and compassionate and working so hard to help people with memory loss to remember.”
Unexpected moments can also be the most memorable. In his interview with Gepner, Leonhardt asked, “What’s your favorite memory of Irv?” Gepner laughed and shot back, “I can’t tell you that!”
“The editing was the most complex,” Fred Krause said, “and even though I’ve done some editing — wow! Did I have a lot to learn.” Editing is time consuming, but it’s also so rewarding to put together a finished product, Leonhardt said. “I’ve always liked the editing part,” Berg told the Post, “just because you can create magic on the screen. You can cut, you can add stuff. I did four films out of the nine, and for at least two of them you could tell five different stories from the same content. So that’s what’s kind of cool; you can tell the story you want from the content you have.”
Four of the nine subjects have now passed away, including three who died in the middle of production. The filmmakers only had one short interview with former Winona Public Works Director Bob Bollant before he passed away, for example, and they had to lean on interviewing friends of his, Leonhardt said. “But we learned he had his fingerprints all over our city,” Leonhardt added.“Especially those three people we lost, research was part of what saved the film,” Fred Krause said. Laurie Krause said, “We just learned so much and learned to adapt and go around and make it work.”
Fox said the films were beyond anything she could have imagined. “It turned out fantastic,” she said. “Our surprise at what they produced, I can’t even tell you. It’s such a great feeling.”
“Knowing that we were capable of learning all this new information and applying it to something that was very meaningful for the person we were interviewing and to be able to share it with the community was great,” Laurie Krause said.
The Masters in Aging documentaries can be seen online and on local TV. The films are available on the Winona Friendship Center’s Facebook page and vimeo.com/user157918001. One film a month is aired on HBC channel 20 Sundays at 6 p.m., Mondays at 4p.m. Tuesdays at 4p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays at 6p.m
