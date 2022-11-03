Join fellow artists at the St. Mane Theatre in Lanesboro at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, for a session of the 2022-2023 Artist Development Workshop Series, a collaboration between Lanesboro Arts, the Northfield Arts Guild, Paradise Center for the Arts, and Red Wing Arts. The series offers four themed panel discussions featuring professional artists on a variety of topics. This free workshop series is a casual yet informative networking and development space for local artists and makers. This panel is meant to answer questions, such as would you like to learn how other artists market their artwork and themselves? Do you have questions about how to effectively market your work? Is it worth spending a lot of money on marketing? You can learn how to market your artwork from our four panelists that are professional artists. The panel features Lanesboro’s own Michael Seiler, as well as Northfield-based artists Glynnis Lessing, Gerie Thelen, and Cedric Briand.
Attending the workshop is free to all. Registration is recommended but not mandatory. To get registered, please visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org/education or online at www.lanesboroarts.org. The St. Mane Theatre is located at 206 Parkway Ave North in Lanesboro.
