On April 13, poet Athena Kildegaard will visit Winona State University (WSU) as part of WSU’s John S. Lucas Great River Reading Series. Kildegaard will visit Jim Armstrong’s Advanced Poetry class in Minné 350 from 2-3:20 p.m., where she will discuss her writing process with students. Following this, she will give a public reading at 5 p.m. in Science Laboratory Center 120. Both events are free and open to the public.
Kildegaard will be reading from her latest book, “Prairie Midden,” which grew out of research she did with primary sources such as school yearbooks, diaries, letters written in response to government queries, county records, and more, combined with research into the history of prairie settlement, the prairie ecosystem, and changes to agriculture. Some of the poems imagine the voices of 16- or 17-year-old daughters from 1836 to 2036. Others question the way in which we understand an ecosystem that is mostly disappeared. Still others sing out to that ecosystem and the variety of flora and fauna that lived there. Tess Taylor, poetry reviewer for NPR’s “All Things Considered,” says about “Prairie Midden”: “Part excavation, part elegy, this book enacts tenderness and calls for the recovery of a history and an ecosystem at once.”
Kildegaard writes poetry, libretti, essays, and stories. She is also the co-editor of “Rocked by the Waters,” an anthology of poems about motherhood. Her poems have appeared widely in many journals, including “Prairie Schooner,” “Colorado Review,” “Beloit Poetry Journal,” “The American Journal of Poetry,” “North American Review,” and elsewhere. Her poems have been set to music by many composers, including Libby Larsen, Linda Kachelmeier, Mina Esary, Frank Horvat, and others. Athena’s poems have also been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and read on the radio, and they have served as inspiration for painters and dancers. She lives in western Minnesota where she teaches at the University of Minnesota-Morris and directs the honors program. More information is available at www.athenakildegaard.com.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Additional event at MMAM
In addition to Kildegaard’s reading at WSU, she will visit Winona’s Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) on April 14, from 12-1 p.m. to read from her work and discuss how her latest book, “Prairie Midden,” engages with the history and ecology of the Minnesota prairie. Kildegaard’s presentation will enter into dialogue with the MMAM’s current exhibition of works by artist Ian Hanesworth, “Fragments of this Living Earth,” which spans disciplines of printmaking, textiles, and poetry and asserts the critical interconnectedness of human and ecological well-being. Thanks to a special grant from First Tuesday: The Laureate Writer’s Series and from the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, admission to this 12 p.m. event is free.
