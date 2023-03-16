The Winona Film Society is pleased to present the film, “Queen of Glory,” on March 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street.
Sarah Obeng (Nana Mensah), a doctoral student at Columbia University, is weeks away from following her boyfriend to Ohio when her mother suddenly passes away. Her inheritance is King of Glory, a small Christian bookstore serving the Ghanaian immigrant community in the Bronx. Tasked with arranging her mother’s funeral according to her family’s traditional expectations, Sarah navigates her plans to relocate while grappling with the bookstore.
Aided by an ensemble of Eastern European neighbors, opinionated aunties, and a no-nonsense, ex-con employee, Sarah must face all her responsibilities, while remaining true to herself.
This film is a witty ode to immigrant daughters and the Bronx and received a Special Jury award from the 2021 Tribeca Film festival.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the cost is $5 per person.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this event and other events offered at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
