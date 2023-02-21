River Arts Alliance (RAA) will hold its first Art Schmooze of 2023 on Friday evening, February 24, at Muddled Thyme, 75 West Third Street in downtown Winona. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m., including a brief program at 6 p.m. and social time before and after. RAA’s Art Schmoozes, held several times per year at various locations around the Winona community, are intended as fun, informal opportunities to socialize with fellow local artists and arts supporters, and to learn more about RAA’s work and how to become involved.
The Schmooze is free and open to the public. Both current RAA members and non-members are welcome. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Muddled Thyme’s regular menu, which includes brick oven pizzas, appetizers, cocktails, and more.
A nonprofit organization based in Winona, River Arts Alliance supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. RAA’s vision is to enhance and promote the Winona region as a center of arts and culture. RAA’s membership includes visual artists, photographers, writers, musicians, dancers, designers, film and theater artists, and more, along with arts supporters and organizational members. To learn more about the organization, including how to become a member, please visit www.riverartsalliance.org.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.