The Higgins, Keinanen, and Tschida families, with Mike James and Trevor Dupey, will present “Resurrecting: A Gospel Show,” featuring many of the seasonal songs people love to hear. Maria Higgins and her guests are known for their voices, Mike James for his guitar music, and Trevor Dupey for his organ performances. The Hammond organ in the Old Main auditorium will come to life with this music. The Higgins family is offering this Palm Sunday (April 2) performance in memory of Maria’s father, John Keinanen.
Cary Wyninger will close her art show the same day with a reception at 2 p.m.
Many people have enjoyed her display through the winter weeks it is been at Old Main. Come to enjoy conversation and refreshments, then hear the gospel show that will follow at 3 p.m. A free will offering will be received to help perpetuate the “Gale Star” program at Old Main. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
