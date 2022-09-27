On Sunday, October 2, at 1 p.m., join Winona-based alternative and holistic wellness practitioner Gloria Alatorre and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “RETURN/ings.” “RETURN/ings” is a collaborative returning to and with nature, connecting with the land through healing modalities, dance, and the practice of presence.
This is the third and final 2022 SHIFT~ performance salon, curated by Mansur, and will take place outdoors, starting at the McNally Landing parking lot at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, in Winona, Dakota land. Admission is free, but limited spots are available, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, email smansurdancer@gmail.com. Wear appropriate fall outdoor wear and comfortable walking shoes. And bring a lawn chair or blanket for your seating comfort. The event will be about one hour in duration, including a brief audience discussion. Rain date will be Sunday, October 9, at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SHIFT.performance.salons or www.mansurdance.com/shift.html. For audience accommodation requests and other questions, please email sharonmansur@gmail.com.
Gloria Alatorre (she/her) is a mother, friend, and ever-evolving alternative and holistic wellness practitioner. She is also an experienced tarot and oracles consultant, Reiki practitioner, founder and director of the summer language immersion The Spanish Mindful Camp, and helper at the Shagbark Ridge Farm. She is currently studying herbalism and Zen practices. She believes nature is our most precious teacher and guide. Gloria values and strives to continue contributing to create a more compassionate and kind community, while learning from and with one another. Learn more at https://lunaxi3.com.
Sharon Mansur (she/her) is a SWANA/Arab American dance and interdisciplinary experimental artist, educator, curator, and community mover and shaker, based in Winona, Dakota land. She loves creating artistic opportunities for people to connect and engage. Sharon is currently the director of The Cedar Tree Project, amplifying regional, national, and international creative voices from the SWANA/Arab diaspora, and curator of SHIFT~ performance salons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.