Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to round out the 2022 Rhythms on the Root outdoor summer music series with powerful soul music by Jaedyn James at Gateway Park in Lanesboro on Saturday, September 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; tickets for youth 12 and under are free.
Dubbing herself the “Mistress of /soul” and a “Working Class Diva,” Jaedyn James is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, bandleader, and master of the stage. James’ style can be best described as “Midwest soul,” and her songwriting draws from the work of Janis Joplin, Prince, Amy Winehouse, and Sharon Jones. The Star Tribune calls James a “young, high-energy, soulful belter who’s part Irma Thomas and Amy Winehouse.” Her performances are a “combination of a powerful, modern woman using vintage sounds and attitudes” that are not only refreshing, but a cause to celebrate. Her band packs a punch. Their “raw funk and aggressive soul” style creates an unforgettable concert experience.
“Push and Pull,” Jaedyn James’ latest single, is a funk-driven anthem for survivors of domestic abuse. It is both a reflection on James’ own journey and a dedication to “those we’ve lost and those finding the strength to get out.” On the track, James takes on the voice of an empowered woman who declares her own independence.
James comes to Rhythms on the Root after live performances at Bonfire Music Festival and Twin Cities Pride. She describes her live shows as an ever-evolving experience that strives to “bring it and leave it all on stage.” Her feminine, sultry, fierce, and powerful energy, combined with an electrifying band, make a Jaedyn James show a must-see event.
Rhythms on the Root activates the vibrant asset of Gateway Park as a place for the Lanesboro community and visitors to gather and celebrate with live music. The concerts are held on the second Saturday of every month from July through September. Concert tickets are $15 for individuals, ages 13 and up. The event is free for youth ages 12 and under, but a ticket is still required. Tickets are on sale now through the Lanesboro Arts website. Seating will be first-come, first-served general admission. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the grassy, riverside park.
The Rhythms on the Root series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The series is also sponsored by Krage Insurance Agency and Preble Farmers Mutual, Wisconsin Public Radio, and the Lanesboro Community Foundation. This concert is sponsored by Green Gables Inn.
