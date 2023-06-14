Come spend an evening on June 16, 2023, with folk-punk accordion troubadour Jason Webley and local guests in support of “FLOTSAM!” at the Winona Arts Center. FLOTSAM is a floating river circus that will be traveling down the Mississippi River this summer, giving free performances for crowds on the shore. Webley is on tour promoting The Flotsam River Circus, which sails in August.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at Chapter Two Books and No Name Bar.
Jason Webley is a multi-instrumentalist artist, presenting folk, experimental, and alternative music, largely driven by the accordion. Joining the event will be Doctor Bob's puppet presentation of William Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Webley began his music career in 1998, howling on street corners and music festivals in Seattle. He quickly developed a loyal cult following and became known for his compelling stage presence, whimsical stories and interactive stage productions. Armed with his squeezebox, beat-up parlor guitar, and porkpie hat, Webley has performed in over forty countries. He’s shared the stage with The Avett Brothers, The Dresden Dolls, and Neil Gaiman and has worked extensively with friends such as composer/bassist Jherek Bischoff and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Webley has released five albums on his own Eleven Records label, as well as numerous collaborations, including the 2010 album “Evelyn” with Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer.
