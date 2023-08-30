From September 10-17, Peter's Biergarten in Winona will host a sound installation, revealing the sounds of the Mississippi River by projecting a stream from hydrophones installed near Levee Park into the Biergarten space.
The event is free and open to the public during the day.
On September 17, the final day of the installation, we'll celebrate the publication of a new chapbook by South Carolina author Rusty Congaree with a multimedia performance in the space.
The performance will feature music from Chicago computer jazz pioneers TV Pow, Winona's own electronicist Woolen Lover, and a set of improvised games by Geodes, featuring Rusty Congaree.
The sound installation runs during the day from September 10-17. Doors on the 17th open at 4 p.m., and the performance begins at 5 p.m. until around sunset.
More information is available on the Letters On Sounds, Signals, Time website: https://los.st/. More about the river listening sound installation can be found here: https://los.st/pool6/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.