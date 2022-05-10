An upcoming exhibit, “Salvaged Medium: Collaborative Reclaimed Art by Riverway Students and Jamie Harper,” explores consumption of resources and intends to make viewers think about the things they use, what those things are made of, and what happens to those objects when discarded. All the pieces are made from materials that were intended for a different purpose. Plastic bottles, old CDs, bottle caps, leftover house paint, hollow core doors all serve as the medium for these pieces. Also, the direct messages the art pieces state have the objective to help motivate people to make positive changes in their own lives and the communities in which they live.
Riverway Learning Community is a public charter school in Winona with an environmental educational philosophy as part of its core values. Students in grades pre-K through 12th grade contributed to the pieces in this exhibit. Some of the work was a part of their art class, other work was done as elective after-school groups.
This art exhibit is done in collaboration with the Winona Habitat for Humanity's ReStore through a SEMAC grant. The original idea was to have the pieces displayed at the ReStore in April of 2020. Unfortunately complications connected to COVID did not allow for this to happen. This exhibit is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support Grant, thanks to legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
There will be a reception at Riverway Learning Community, 1733 Service Drive, on Thursday, May 12, from 4:15 to 6 p.m.
