The Habitat Interfaith Committee is bringing Rock the Block back to Winona.
Join us as we kick off this important event on Friday, July 28, from 6-9 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten downtown. Invite your friends, family, and coworkers, and support the vital work of affordable housing here in Winona. H3O Jazz Trio will be rocking the block from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The second annual Rock the Block will bring together volunteer groups and individuals to support multiple exterior home repairs in Winona. We’ll be sweeping, scraping, painting, and sweating side by side to revitalize our city.
For more information about Rock the Block, call Adam Muschler at 507-858-9449, or email adamm@habitatwinona.org.
