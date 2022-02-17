Saint Mary’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts is proud to present “SPLaSH (a Short Play Showcase)”. “SPLaSH” will run Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 17-19, in the Page Theatre. All shows in the 2021-2022 academic year are free and open to the public.
“SPLaSH” are student-directed plays, and this year, four shows will be performed: “The Falling Man” by Will Scheffer, directed by Laura Herronen; “Overtones” by Alice Gerstenberg, directed by Emma Paquette; “Porkchop” by Tess Jones, directed by Chelsea Boesiger; and “Replay” by Nicola Wren, directed by Mackenzie Moller.
Saint Mary’s University is welcoming audiences back in person (with safety protocols in place). Unlike last year, there will be no live-streamed performances.
The audience will be restricted to no more than 125 attendees to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed. Additionally, masks are to be worn by audience members throughout the performance. Those who plan to attend must register online via our Google form at tinyurl.com/y2vwk2r9. Evening performances Thursday through Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. On Saturday, we are including a matinee that will start at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.
To reserve seating and for more information about the production, go to sites.google.com/smumn.edu/splash.
