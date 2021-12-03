With the holidays right around the corner, Saint Mary’s University would like to welcome the greater community to its Winter Weekend events. Planned for Dec. 10-12, students, staff, faculty, and visitors will have the opportunity to hear Christmas classics from the university’s jazz bands, choirs, and concert band during three unique events.
There is no admission cost for these three events, however, registration is required. Those planning to attend can register at tinyurl.com/2p8hmbss.
The Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo 1 will present “Holiday Hits” on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Page Theatre on the Winona campus. The concert will feature festive jazz favorites selected by the student musicians from performances over the past 10 years. This in-person performance will offer limited seating, but the concert will also be livestreamed.
The Saint Mary’s University Department of Music will present “Lessons and Carols” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Saint Mary of the Angels in Winona. The performance will feature the Saint Mary’s Concert Choir and Chamber Singers and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary Schola and will reflect on the Christmas story through short readings, hymns, and familiar Christmas carols sung by the choirs and audience. Seating for this in-person performance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Saint Mary's Concert Band will present “Celebrate Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. in Page Theatre on the Winona campus. The concert, which will feature holiday favorites from around the world, will include many smaller ensembles from within the band as well as full concert band selections. Seating for this in-person performance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but overflow seating will be available in the Recital Hall, and the concert will also be livestreamed.
For more information about these three performances, visit Saint Mary’s Winter Weekend website or contact Ben Rodgers at brodgers@smumn.edu or 507-457-1481.
