Get ready to move and groove with River City Dancers and enjoy live music by Salsa del Soul. Join us for a free dance party from 6-10 p.m. on Third Street at the corner of Center Street in Winona. Angel Chavez will be leading exciting salsa dance lessons from 6-7 p.m., followed by non-stop live Latin music from Salsa del Soul until 9 p.m. DJ T1 with G G G Entertainment will keep the party going with Latin dance music from 9-10 p.m. It's all part of the Winona Main Street and Chamber of Commerce’s Dine Out Downtown Series. Don't miss out on the fun.