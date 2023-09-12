Get ready to move and groove with River City Dancers and enjoy live music by Salsa del Soul. Join us for a free dance party from 6-10 p.m. on Third Street at the corner of Center Street in Winona. Angel Chavez will be leading exciting salsa dance lessons from 6-7 p.m., followed by non-stop live Latin music from Salsa del Soul until 9 p.m. DJ T1 with G G G Entertainment will keep the party going with Latin dance music from 9-10 p.m. It's all part of the Winona Main Street and Chamber of Commerce’s Dine Out Downtown Series. Don't miss out on the fun.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Frat now owns Winona landmark
- Winona State to host Nick Offerman
- Police blotter
- Tattoo artist charged with sexual assault
- Man charged with assault, cocaine possession
- Winona is investing in punishment, not opportunity
- Re: ‘Testy meeting on blufftop house’
- None hurt in fire at Miller Scrap
- Winona proposes 9.5% tax levy increase
- Police blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.