The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is once again offering a storytelling circle in Winona. A story circle is a small group of individuals sitting in a circle, sharing stories, usually from their own experience or imagination and focused on a common theme. As each person in turn shares a story, a richer and more complex story emerges.
Each circle/class will run for 90 minutes starting at 10 a.m. every other Saturday for eight sessions this spring and summer at various locations around Winona. Participants must be at least 15 years of age. The cost for all eight sessions is $80.
Leading the sessions will be Terry Visger, an educator and professional storyteller who has been telling stories most of her life. Visger tells stories to all ages from preschoolers to senior citizens. She has conducted workshops in the use of storytelling for teachers and also for businesses to help them improve communication within the business and with their customers.
She was on the board of the Northlands Storytelling Network for two terms and is currently on the board of the Wisconsin Storytellers Get Together and the Bluff Country Tale Spinners, a La Crosse area guild. She has been a part of the La Crosse Storytelling Festival since it began and is currently chairperson.
Kicking off the storytelling circle is guest Irish storyteller Clare Murphy (claremurphy.org). Following her performance at Saint Mary’s University on Saturday, April 15, she will lead a storytelling workshop on Sunday, April 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center. Participation for this session, separate from the others, is $15.
The second storytelling circle session will be held on Saturday, April 22, at Curiosi-Tea House, 901 West Fifth Street, in Winona. The remaining sessions (on Saturday, May 6 and 20, June 3 and 17, and July 1, 15, and 30) will be held at the Winona Art Center, 228 East Fifth Street, in Winona.
Register online at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
