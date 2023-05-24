Sharing the stories that have shaped Winona, the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the Winona History Center, is once again offering a series titled, "Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona." All events begin at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St.
May 25, WNB Financial, N.A.
Seven founders signed the Articles of Association for Winona Savings Bank on April 15, 1874. It was one of the first savings banks in Minnesota when it opened. WNB Financial has grown to have seven offices in the cities of Winona, Wabasha, Kellogg, Altoona, and Holmen. With electronic options, a community focus, and excellent client service, WNB customizes its financial products and services.
June 22, CodaBow
In 1958, Stan Prosen — who founded CodaBow — was inspired to pioneer the original carbon fiber bow, and since then CodaBow’s master makers and leading scientists have created award-winning bows for players of every style, station, and aspiration. Generations of players throughout the world trust their performance to CodaBow.
July 27, Thern, Inc.
Founded in Winona by the mechanically inclined Royal G. Thern and his wife, Lucille, during the post World War II boom, Thern Incorporated began with a handful of basic winches and other miscellaneous tools. More than 70 years later, Thern has built a solid reputation for manufacturing the most dependable, powerful, and durable solutions for moving loads of all sizes.
Sept. 14, Project FINE
Project Fine (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) has been serving refugees and immigrants in Winona County and the surrounding area since 1990. Hear the personal and inspirational stories of immigrants who have chosen to call Winona home.
As admission is free but limited, please register online at www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. The Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board looks forward to showcasing additional business stories in future years.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund. The event is also sponsored by The Elizabeth Callender King Foundation and WNB Financial, N.A.
