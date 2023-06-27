The Sandbar Storytelling Festival, set to present its second fall lineup of storytellers on October 13-14, is releasing their two-day passes for sale on Friday, July 7. Two-day passholders are eligible to attend all the Friday and Saturday events, which will be held in the Performance Center at Saint Mary’s University.
The festival once again features 10 storytelling events by national and internationally known storytellers. Festival activities also include a storytelling competition for the community (with the winner performing as part of Saturday night’s program). Local food trucks and musicians are also featured throughout the weekend.
The purpose of the festival is to present storytelling performances that celebrate and preserve the power and pleasure of our varied cultural traditions and human experiences and to promote the art of storytelling for all ages. Founding Artistic Director Taff Roberts reminds us that “through storytelling, we share our identities, and by active listening, we engage with people who are different than us.” The second-year lineup once again includes Bil Lepp (West Virginia), returning by popular demand. Joining him onstage is Kevin Kling (Minnesota), Diane Ferlatte (California), Kim Weitkamp (Ohio), and Motoko (Massachusetts).
The purchase of a two-day pass for $100 ensures the passholder a ticket for each storytelling event, prior to the release of general public, single-day passes and single-event tickets. Additionally, it is a savings of $60. The weekend events include:
Friday, October 13
12:30 p.m. — Kim Weitkamp and Diane Ferlatte
2:15 p.m. — Kevin Kling
3:15 p.m. — Motoko and Bil Lepp
6 p.m. — Wing Dam Jammers and SSF23 Storytelling Concert
Saturday, October 14
10 a.m. — Diane Ferlatte
11 a.m. — Kim Weitkamp
1 p.m. — Bil Lepp
2 p.m. — Motoko
3 p.m. — Kevin Kling
6 p.m. — Buffalo Gals and Storytelling Concert
Day passes, which will be available on September 5, are $50 for Friday and $75 for Saturday.
Single tickets, available on September 18, are $15 for each session during the day and $20 for the evening sessions (which include music and teller concert). Day passes and single tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. Pay-as-you-can tickets, provided by WNB Financial, will be available at the door as well.
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is sponsored by SEMAC. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the MN State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
For a full list of festival events, as well as the link to purchase festival passes, go to www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. For more information, email info@sandbarstorytellingfestival.org, sandbarwinona@gmail.com, or call 507-703-6001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.