You better watch out, Santa Claus is coming to town! The Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration is teaming up with the the city of Winona and WINONArts to bring back a holiday tradition to Winona: the Winona Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 12-4 p.m. on the Levee Park Plaza. The Winona Holiday Market allows you to shop local and small and will be brimming with the creative community holiday spirit. And speaking of holiday spirit, Santa will be making an appearance for all to enjoy and take pictures at the Winona Holiday Market from 12-3 p.m.
Like the wonderful European- and Metropolitan-style Christmas markets in major cities, the Winona Holiday Market will feature a number of one of a kind artisan vendors from all over the region, each with a tempting stocking stuffers or unique gift items sure to make your friends and family thrilled to open on that special day. From exquisite holiday baked goods, to handmade clothing, to ornaments, to fine jewelry and gift baskets. In addition, there will be fresh wassel, mulled wine, hot chocolate, and beer. Jean Luc will be on hand with his piping hot crepes and tempting homemade tarts.
What better time to come to Winona, share the season with family and friends, and celebrate our community during the height of the Holiday Season — and grab some wonderful gifts, too. Winona Holiday Market 2021 will be a picture postcard way to spend your weekend on the banks of the Mississippi River.
For more information call the Winona Park and Recreation office at 507-457-8258 or visit the Park Rec Department website at www.cityofwinona.com/city-services/parks-recreation and click on the link or like the WINONArts Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WINONArts/.
