Dr. Eric Brisson, of Winona State University, will present a concert of music by Franz Schubert on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville for those who love to hear piano.
Dr. Brisson was the first professional concert pianist to give a performance on Old Main’s Steinway grand piano in March of 2012, after Old Main acquired it in 2011. Ever since that time, Brisson has given a concert in early March to support the Old Main program with proceeds that can be used for stipends to students who perform in the auditorium.
His concerts call to mind Galesville University’s frontier legacy of professional music education.
The school offered lessons on the piano, melodion, and guitar, when it opened in 1859. Old Main has recently acquired a square Chickering piano built in 1855 from a family in La Crosse. The piano is similar to ones the first Galesville University students would have played.
Refreshments will be served at intermission. Art by Cary Wyniger is on display. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
