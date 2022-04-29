Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore is excited to welcome Dr. David Marshall on Saturday, May 7. Dr. Marshall will be presenting his newest book: “Seeking a New Theology: Some Hints on What Science Might Enlighten in Theology.” Dr. Marshall will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. signing and discussing the book with guests. Everyone is welcome to attend.
With two degrees in theology, Marshall has an increasing curiosity about the universe from reading books and articles on new discoveries bumping up against more traditional religious beliefs; he wonders if non-exerts can explore scientific breakthroughs for answering many questions some believers face. His book is for persons sitting in pews without any astronomy or physics background. He shows that science does provide some answers to their questions and can create hope for the open-minded believer.
Paperbacks and Pieces is located at 429 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Books will be available for purchase at the event for less than currently being offered online.
