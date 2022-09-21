In the midst of an era of social tumult in the United States, a new film tells the little-known story of an earlier moment of political conflict, when young radicals went to war with each other over issues of class, race, and food. “The Co-op Wars” documents the tumultuous early years of the Twin Cities’ natural food co-op movement, when young people radicalized by the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War built a thriving alternative economy, only to see it jeopardized by conflicting visions of social change.
“The Co-op Wars” will be screened in-person at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, Winona, on October 23, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. A live panel featuring the film director and other panelists will be held following the film.
The hour-long film was directed by Deacon Warner, produced by Erik Esse, and narrated by renowned actor Peter Coyote, known for his work on Ken Burns’ documentaries, such as “The Vietnam War.” The screening and panel are sponsored by Bluff Country Co-op.
There was a time in this country, not that long ago, when you couldn’t get whole wheat bread at the grocery store. When fresh broccoli was a niche food. When organic produce was only available if you knew a hippie farmer. The new documentary “The Co-op Wars” tells the story of how food co-ops began the process that would transform the way Americans eat.
The Twin Cities’ food co-op sector boasts 17 locations, tens of thousands of member-owners, and hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. But this success story had a rocky beginning. Soon after an initial period of explosive growth in the early 1970s, the “Co-op Wars” erupted in the Twin Cities, a heated and sometimes violent conflict initiated by a secretive Marxist group calling itself the Co-op Organization or C.O. The C.O. was able to exploit real divisions in the counterculture community over issues of racial and class inclusion, healthy versus cheap food, and strategies of social change to attempt to subvert the new and imperfect democratic practices of the co-ops. Although unique to its time and place, the story’s conflicts are sure to have resonance for any activist who has sought to make radical change in diverse coalitions.
“The Co-op Wars” tells this story through interviews with an array of participants on all sides of the struggle, delving into the ideological and emotional stakes for these young people determined to change the world by selling food. It also links this story to the more recent controversy around race and gentrification surrounding a successful co-op’s efforts to open a second store in a neighborhood considered a “food desert.” Find more information at CoopWars.com.
Bluff Country Co-op is sponsoring this event as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. For more information, please contact Dawn Schreiber at marketing@bluff.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.