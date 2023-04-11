On April 28-30, 2023, artists in Southeast Minnesota’s Bluff Country will open the doors to their creative spaces for a behind-the-scenes studio view not usually offered to the general public. During this annual self-guided event, these accomplished artists will be displaying their work, demonstrating their processes, and selling pottery, paintings, furniture, jewelry, fiber arts, and so much more. Set your own pace while driving through the scenic hills and valleys of southeastern Minnesota’s Bluff Country exploring one of the area’s most popular attractions, our artists.
Tour Coordinator Sue Pariseau says, “Bluff Country Studio Art Tour is the perfect start to spring and summer outings in Minnesota. The local landscape is just beginning to green, inviting you to explore and connect with the creatives who call this area home.” Gather a carload of friends to join you for this adventure, but be sure to leave room in the car for the treasures you find along the way.
The Bluff Country Studio Art Tour is free to attend. The 33 participating studios, galleries, and shared spaces (in 21 locations) are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 28-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A downloadable/printable map of participating locations is available on the tour website, or attendees can use a mobile app to help find their way. The Bluff Country Studio Art Tour app is free and available for Android and IOS devices on the app stores.
Visit bluffcountrystudioarttour.org for more details.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Additional support provided by the River Arts Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.