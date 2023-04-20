On April 18, 2023, the board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 42 arts programming grants for a total of $302,834 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 34 legacy grants for $264,074, four programming grants for $18,760, and four small towns/rural areas grants for $20,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our website at www.semac.org.
Grants for arts programming were awarded to the following arts organizations, schools, and other nonprofit organizations.
Fillmore County
• Lanesboro Arts received a $10,000 legacy grant for “Disrupting the Binding: Social Justice in Rural MN.”
• Lanesboro Businesses Promotion Group received a $4,980 legacy grant for “Downtown Art Pocket Park.”
• Lanesboro Community Theatre received a $4,800 programming grant for Summer 2023 production of “The Sound of Music.”
• Peterson Committee for the Arts received a $5,000 small towns/rural areas grant for “The Arts Blossom in Peterson - Summer Music Series.”
• Rushford Area Society of the Arts received a $5,000 small towns/rural areas grant for “Seussical.”
Wabasha County
• WideSpot Performing Arts Center and Community Project received a $5,000 programming grant for 2023 Wabasha Community Cultural Project.
Winona County
• City of Winona Parks and Recreation received a $5,000 legacy grant for Prairie Island Campground: Campfire Concert Series.
• Frozen River Film Festival received a $10,000 legacy grant for “Presenting Documentary Film Art.”
• Minnesota Marine Art Museum received a $10,000 legacy grant for “Water Music: Driftless.”
• Project FINE received a $4,940 legacy grant for “Cultural Arts & Ancestry.”
• River Arts Alliance received a $10,000 legacy grant for Family Art Day 2023.
• Sandbar Storytelling Festival received a $10,000 legacy grant for 2023 Festival.
• Theatre du Mississippi received a $10,000 legacy grant for 25th anniversary season.
• Winona Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 legacy grant for Libby Larsen commission, premiere, and recording.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
