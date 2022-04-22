On April 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 37arts programming grants for a total of $244,820 in funding to applicants throughout Southeast Minnesota. This included 23 Legacy grants for $184,850, four Programming Grants for $18,425, eight Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $39,860, one School Residency grant for $1,185,
one General Operating Support grant for $5,000, and one Opportunity grant for $500.
In Winona County, the following organizations received grants:
- Crossings Center received a $5,000 Legacy grant for 2022 Lewiston Area Summer Concert Series.
- Engage Winona received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Engage Winona Creates.
- Frozen River Film Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Documentary Filmmaking Workshops.
- Minnesota Marine Art Museum received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought.
- Sandbar Storytelling Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2022 Festival.
- Winona Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Music in the Schools/Community Expansion.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.
