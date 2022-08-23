On August 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded fifteen individual artist grants for a total of $59,000 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included eight grants to emerging artists for $24,000, and seven grants to advancing artists for $35,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our website at www.semac.org. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
Grants for original works were awarded to the following individuals, listed by county.
Fillmore County
- Kaley Cross received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant for “Instinctual Quilt.”
Winona County
- Joy Davis Ripley received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for “Un/Masking: Portraits of Mental Health.”
- Sharon Mansur received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for “Tracings.”
- John Paulson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for “10th Anniversary Big Band Jazz Concerts.”
