On March 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 36 grants for a total of $143,810 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included four school residency grants for $11,810, fourteen emerging artist grants for $42,000, and eighteen advancing artist grants for $90,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our website at www.semac.org.
Grants for original works were awarded to the following individuals, as well as school residency grant awards, listed by county.
Wabasha County
• Sue Mundy received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for “Public Places are Sacred Spaces.”
Winona County
• “Doctor Bob” Armstrong received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for “Flotsam, Adventures on the Mississippi.”
• Gina Favano received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Back Channel Radio.
• Harrison McCormick received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for post-production for a short film.
• Kathleen Kenney Peterson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Return Engagement, theatre production.
• Jamie Schwaba received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for “The Art of Melody.”
• Kristen Young received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for “Winona Estro-Jam.”
