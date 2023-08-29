Lanesboro Arts is proud to present filmmaker and interdisciplinary performance artist Sequoia Hauck (they/them) as they invite the community to remember and reconnect with the ancestor water as the Lanesboro Arts Artist-in-Residence from September 17-30, 2023.
The notion that water is integral to life is prevalent in almost every indigenous culture and community. Dakhóta peoples have a saying — Mni Wiconi (“water is life”), and Anishinaabe peoples have the same phrase in their language — Bimaadiziwin Nibi. For Indigenous peoples, water is an ancestor, water is a teacher, water is a guide, and water is life. This project is a large-scale installation of a cloth river that the community will add to by painting on, sewing on, and writing poetry on the river.
Thus, the community is invited to journey along the cloth rivers and interact with the teachings of water. This project is a gesture towards remembrance that invites audiences to participate through witness, exploration, and contemplation. Together, we ask: What is our connection to water? How can we remember the significance of water in our lives?
Residency events
- Tuesday, September 19, 6-7 p.m — Welcome potluck for Sequoia Hauck at St. Mane Theatre
- Sunday, September 24, 1-4 p.m — Community River Installation at Gateway Park
- Tuesday, September 26, 4-7 p.m: Community River Installation at Gateway Park
- Friday, September 29, 6-7:30 p.m — Capstone/Work-in-Progress at Gateway Park
Hauck is a queer, nonbinary, trans, two-spirit, Anishinaabe and Hupa filmmaker and interdisciplinary performance artist and director who creates work that explores ways to indigenize the process of art-making. Their work weaves Indigenous epistemologies, queer identity, and the exploration/possibilities of Indigenous futurism. They make art surrounding the narratives of continuation and resiliency among their communities. They are a graduate from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a B.A. in American Indian studies. Sequoia has worked on and offstage with organizations such as Aniccha Arts, Art Shanty Projects, Exposed Brick Theatre, The Jungle Theater, Māoriland Film Festival, An Opera Theatre (AOT), Pangea World Theater, Patrick's Cabaret, Poetry and Pie, Rosy Simas Danse, The Southern Theater, Taja Will Ensemble, and Turtle Theater Collective. Sequoia is a 2023 Jerome Hill Artist Fellow and First Peoples Fund Cultural Capital Fellow, as well as an Aniccha Arts Artistic Associate: www.sequoiahauck.com.
Supported through 2024 by the Jerome Foundation, the Lanesboro Artist Residency Program awards two to three residencies per year to emerging artists with projects that activate the people and places of Lanesboro, while instigating positive change. The program’s place-based and community-engaged focus is geared toward emerging artists that are driven to explore ways in which their work can be applied to the community and how Lanesboro’s rural community can inform their work. For more information, visit lanesboroarts.org, or call 507-467-2446.
