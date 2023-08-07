Local potter Richard Spiller will present a sgraffito tile workshop on August 19, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street.
Sgraffito, in Italian meaning to scratch, is a technique produced by applying a drawing to a hard red clay pottery piece and then scratching off parts of the layer to create contrasting images and patterns to reveal the clay color underneath. The tile is eight inches square, and a simple design works best for this project. Students can bring their own drawings or use those provided. The tiles will be fired at Spiller’s studio and returned to participants at a later date.
Cost is $30 for members of WAC and $35 for nonmembers. If you have not had a chance to experience a class with Richard, you won’t want to miss to miss this opportunity. To register, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
