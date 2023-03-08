Historic late winter snowstorms got you down? Winter blues bearing down on you? Are you convinced that the walls around you are keeping you trapped? We have the cure with this year’s Cabin Fever Fest in Lanesboro.
Taking place the weekend of March 10-12, Cabin Fever Fest is a weekend-long celebration proving you have to get out in the cold a bit to experience the best parts of life. Cabin Fever Fest is full of fun for the whole family. Good food, great art, and gregarious games are plentiful all weekend long. Enjoy artist showcases, live music, theater performances, and much more. The weekend promises to be one to remember.
With two shows running this weekend, Cabin Fever Fest is the time to see what Lanesboro’s live theater community is all about. The Commonweal Theatre’s Apprentice Capstone presents “The Pillowman,” a dark, dystopian tale, recommended for mature audiences, about a writer in a totalitarian police state who faces execution as he comes to terms with the stark differences between law and justice. For tickets, go to commonwealtheatre.org.
The Lanesboro Community Theater presents “A Murder Has Been Renounced,” a mystery play by Lee Mueller with many unexpected twists and turns. You can get tickets at the Parkway Market or on Universe.com.
If that’s not enough mystery for you, you can always check out the Scandinavian Inn’s mystery events. The hosts create a live puzzle room mystery, set in a historic bed-and-breakfast.
During the weekend, there is also a chance to check out some new and local artists' work. Lanesboro Arts Gallery will have its 2023 Emerging Artist Showcase. The show provides an opportunity for early-career artists to display work in a professional gallery. Visitors will experience fresh, energetic pieces from inspiring creators in several mediums. This year’s show features the vibrant work of seven emerging visual artists from Minnesota and Wisconsin. There is an Artists Showcase at the Root River inn and Cottage House Inn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, featuring local artists demonstrating and selling their paintings, metalwork, stone sculpture, jewelry, pottery, and more.
Additionally, there’s a full day of open table gaming, including cards, board games, and more, available at the Sons of Norway Lodge from 12-7 p.m. Bring your favorite, or try something new!
Last, but certainly not least, there will be food and drink specials all across town.
Shake off the winter blues, and join us in Lanesboro for a weekend of fun at Cabin Fever Fest.
