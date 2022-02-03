Finger painters to fine artists, poets to punk rockers, are invited to submit their Shakespeare inspired art to be considered for a special gallery show this summer at the Winona County History Center with the River Arts Alliance. Our friends at the Great River Shakespeare Festival are having their 2022 season June 18 through July 31. In conjunction, we will be showing art that is inspired by Shakespeare. The art show will open June 17 and runs through July 31. Entries are due by May 1. More information and the link to submit your art can be found at www.winonahistory.org/artists. Artists, also consider applying for a larger show of your own or with fellow artists. Artists will be selected in early May for scheduling shows for late-2022 through 2023.
Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
