‘Shakespeare Inspired:’ Group art show at History Center

Over 25 artists, professionals to finger painters, ages 8 to 88, are showcased in “Shakespeare Inspired.” The art show opens on June 17, with a reception 4-6 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Their work consists of stained glass, pottery, paintings, jewelry, fiber art, poetry, photography, performance and more.
This community art show is in conjunction with the Great River Shakespeare Festival. Make it a weekend in Winona! Swing by the History Center for the opening reception to the art show June 17, 4-6 p.m., then enjoy Steamboat Days and dinner downtown. On June 18 the Great River Shakespeare Festival opens “Twelfth Night.” On June 19, celebrate Juneteenth with the preview of “The African Company presents, Richard III.” Learn more at GRSF.org.
The Slaggie Family Lobby at the Winona County History Center is host to a local art gallery in partnership with the River Arts Alliance. The Winona County Historical Society and River Arts Alliance hope to create new opportunities for partnerships and to showcase Winona County’s cultural heritage through local art. These amazing works might just become heirlooms and messengers to future historians.
Gallery shows are free to view. Most artwork is for sale, benefitting the Winona County Historical Society and the artist. Regular museum admission applies for the History Center main exhibition hall and archives.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
