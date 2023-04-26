Don't miss out on an inspiring and informative event happening on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. Join us for a book signing and conversation about water and survival with U.S. Air Force veteran and author Andrew Pruett, as he shares his personal experiences and insights on the power of water and how it has shaped his life.
In his book, "Shaped By Water," Andrew takes us on a journey of self-discovery and highlights the importance of being good stewards of the Earth. As a survival expert, he will also be answering your questions on combat survival, evasion, resistance, and escape.
Don't miss this chance to learn from a true expert and gain valuable insights that can help you navigate life's challenges. Join us at Paperbacks and Pieces on April 29, and discover the transformative power of water and survival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.