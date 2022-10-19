On Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankato Avenue, Winona), author and veteran Andrew Pruett will be doing a signing for his new book, “Shaped by Water,” along with a conversation about survival. As Pruett writes in his book, “I grew up in Rochester, Minnesota, exploring the waterways of my youth. It wasn’t until survival and combat swim training in the United States Air Force that I found God in the water. As I got older, my adventures and experiences with water continued to teach me the power water has to support life and shape the world." Pruett is a U.S. Air Force veteran, whose job was to teach combat survival, evasion, resistance, and escape. As a survival expert, he will be discussing and answering questions about survival.
Latest News
- Winhawks girls soccer headed for state
- Winona Public Library programming
- Get set to scream at new Saint Mary’s Haunted Walk
- Winona Friendship Center events
- RX Take Back Day in Winona, Oct. 29
- Free nursing assistant training at MSC-SE Oct. 24
- Ftn. City Lions donations support nonprofits
- Local candidate forums Oct. 26 in Winona
Most Popular
Articles
- LaVerne "Butch" J. Jr., Feuling
- Police blotter
- Woman charged with assault, sexual abuse
- Lover of reading leaves $300K to Winona library
- Stratton, Nathaniel
- Treatment Court: 10 years of changing lives
- Thompson, Walter “Wally”
- Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming
- Nascak, Janice M.
- WPD investigating sexual assault
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.