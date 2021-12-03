Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) has named its first guest curator, Sharon Mansur, for the 2022 festival.
Sharon is an Arab/SWANA American experimental dance and interdisciplinary artist, educator, curator, community mover and shaker. Mansur's creative practice integrates improvisational techniques, somatic practices, site responsive actions, and interdisciplinary collaborations. Ongoing research includes her Lebanese heritage, the complex nature of identity, and the subtle dialogue between private and public layers of self and environment. Mansur's dance performances, visual installations and screendance projects have been presented throughout the United States, as well as in Argentina, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Norway and the U.K. She received a Best Performance Award at the Mirror Mountain Film Festival (Canada) in 2015 for her variation on residue dance film in collaboration with video artist Brian Harris, and was also featured in the 2018 WomenCinemakers Biennale magazine.
Mansur’s most recent dance film, “1001 Arab Futures,” created in collaboration with co-directors Yara Boustany, Andrea Shaker and Mette Loulou von Kohl, and Sydney Swanson as director of photography, premiered during the McKnight Foundation Dance Fellows’ SOLO showcase at the Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts in Minneapolis in September. “1001 Arab Futures” will be screened at the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival, as well. Sharon has been a full-time dance professor at University of Maryland and Winona State University, and is currently an adjunct dance faculty member at St. Mary’s University.
“We are thrilled Sharon will be our first-ever guest curator,” said Eileen Moeller, FRFF managing director. “This is a new role, and I’m grateful for Sharon’s insight and enthusiasm. Collaborating with her has always been a treat, and it is exciting to do this work with her.”
About the new position, Moeller said that Mansur has been involved in programming discussions — helping to build sets and reach out to filmmakers. Mansur will also be presenting a workshop during the festival. Moeller noted that Mansur will also be integral in helping to craft what the position will look like in the following year. In the future, FRFF plans to engage with an artist early in the calendar year, and work with them to help shape the programming of the following winter festival. The position will be a way to help integrate more diverse artistic perspectives and more working artists into the process of planning the festival.
To learn more about Mansur’s work, visit www.cedartreeproject.com and www.mansurdance.com
Frozen River Film Festival is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF presents more than 60 films annually during the festival (February 6-13, 2022), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
