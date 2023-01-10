“The Phantom Carriage” is the film selected to be shown at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Friday, January 13, at 7 p.m. for the center’s second Silent Movie Night. This movie night is free to the public. Refreshments will be sold.
Directed by and starring Victor Sjöström, many people think the film is one of the central works in the history of Swedish cinema. The film strongly influenced Ingmar Bergman with its method of storytelling — flashbacks and special effects. The story is taken from the book titled, “Thy Soul Shall Bear Witness,” by Swedish author Selma Lagerlöf, the first woman to win the Nobel Prize for literature. In the film, Sjöström plays a drunkard named David Holm who, on the night of New Year’s Eve, is compelled by the ghostly driver of death’s carriage to reflect on his past mistakes. It was released in Scandinavia on New Year’s Day, 1921.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.
