The Sandbar Storytelling Festival, set to present its second fall lineup of storytellers on October 13-14 (with a special opener on October 12), is offering single-day passes, beginning on Tuesday, September 5.
Single-day passes are $50 for Friday and $75 for Saturday and enable the pass-holders to attend a full day’s events at the Performance Center at Saint Mary’s University. These reduced-rate passes also ensure priority seating prior to single-event ticket sales.
As a reminder, two-day passes are also for sale for $100.
The festival once again features 10 storytelling events by national and internationally known storytellers. Festival activities also include a storytelling competition for the community (with the winner performing as part of Saturday night’s program). Local food trucks and musicians are also featured throughout the weekend.
The purpose of the festival is to present storytelling performances that celebrate and preserve the power and pleasure of our varied cultural traditions and human experiences and to promote the art of storytelling for all ages. Founding Artistic Director Taff Roberts reminds us that “through storytelling, we share our identities, and by active listening, we engage with people who are different than us.” The second-year lineup once again includes Bil Lepp (West Virginia), returning by popular demand. Joining him onstage is Kevin Kling (Minnesota), Diane Ferlatte (California), Kim Weitkamp (Ohio), and Motoko (Massachusetts).
Friday, Oct. 13
12:30 p.m. — Kim Weitkamp and Diane Ferlatte
2:15 p.m. — Kevin Kling
3:15 p.m. — Motoko and Bil Lepp
6 p.m. — Wing Dam Jammers and SSF23 Storytelling Concert
Saturday, Oct. 14
10 a.m. — Diane Ferlatte
11 a.m. — Kim Weitkamp
1 p.m. — Bil Lepp
2 p.m. — Motoko
3 p.m. — Kevin Kling
5 p.m. — Winona Little Warriors Drumline (Gazebo)
6 p.m. — Buffalo Gals and Storytelling Concert
Single tickets, available September 18, are $15 for each session during the day and $20 for the evening sessions, which include music and teller concert. Day passes and single tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. Pay-as-you-can tickets, provided by WNB Financial, will be available at the door as well.
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is sponsored by SEMAC. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
For a full list of festival events as well as the link to purchase festival passes, go to www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. For more information, email info@sandbarstorytellingfestival.org, sandbarwinona@gmail.com, or call 507-703-6001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.