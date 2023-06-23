Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to present Sleeping Jesus, as part of the 2023 Rhythms on the Root series, on Saturday, July 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. in Gateway Park in Lanesboro. Mid West Music Fest described the band as having “a strong love for vintage and modern pop, taking every opportunity to turn a few chords into a jangly swirling soundscape with layered vocals.”
Sleeping Jesus is the dream pop project started by Nick Elstad in Winona. The now five-piece Minneapolis band, featuring Tyler Steinley, Andy Bauer, Seamus St. Clair, and Dante DeGrazia, released their debut album, “Leave the Party Early,” in summer 2022 with friend and producer Mike Noyce. The band has played from Los Angeles to New York City and performed during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. This year will see Sleeping Jesus releasing their sophomore album and touring the United States.
First Avenue says of the latest record, “Melancholy thoughts about leaving your twenties behind and feeling out of place are accompanied with swirling pop landscapes throughout the nine track, 30-minute listen. This is truly the first brave step of this young band.”
The outdoor concert series Rhythms on the Root activates the vibrant asset of Gateway Park as a place for the Lanesboro community and visitors to gather and celebrate with live music. Each concert is held on the second Saturday of every month June through August. The series offers an infectious range of music, including indie rock, dream pop, and alternative country from regionally acclaimed bands General B and the Wiz (who performed on June 10), Faith Boblett (August 12), and, of course, Sleeping Jesus.
Concert tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for Lanesboro Arts members. The event is free for youth age 12 and under, but a ticket is still required. Tickets are on sale now through the Lanesboro Arts website. Seating will be first-come, first-served general admission. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the grassy riverside park.
The Rhythms on the Root series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This series is also sponsored by Wisconsin Public Radio, and this concert is sponsored by Pedal Pushers Cafe.
