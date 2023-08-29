Smaczne Jabłka Apple Fest is returning for 2023, and it's bigger and better than before. On Saturday, September 30, from 5-9 p.m. and on Sunday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., come to the Polish Cultural Institute and Museum on Second Street between Chestnut and Kansas Streets in Winona. Enjoy authentic Polish food, Polish beer, games, activities, and so much more.
Saturday will be a smaller, relaxed gathering, with jazz played live and Polish beer sold to enjoy with your family and friends. Come on down Saturday evening and have yourself a great time.
Sunday will be the Apple Fest that everybody knows and loves, but bigger than before. With a video game trailer, VR gaming, axe throwing, and much more, there's something for all ages to enjoy.
Mark your calendar; you won't want to miss this fun community event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.