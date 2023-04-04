After enjoying over 30 years of making music with Saint Mary’s University students, Dr. Janet and Eric Heukeshoven have chosen to close this chapter of their teaching careers. To celebrate the impact music has made in their lives and the lives of their students, a special Music Alumni Reunion Weekend is planned with alumni from many decades returning to sing and play.
The choir performance will take place in the sumptuous Chapel of Saint Mary of the Angels in Winona on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. From choral classics like “Shenendoah” to rousing spirituals such as “Witness,” the Concert Choir and Madrigal Singers will be joined by alumni and former director of choral studies, Dr. Patrick O’Shea.
On Sunday, April 16, the Jazz Ensemble and Concert Band will present “All Good Things…” on the Page Theatre stage at 3 p.m. The performance will open with Jazz at Saint Mary’s performing favorite tunes selected by current and former musicians. Highlights will include “Sing Sing Sing,” featuring multiple drummers, “25 or 6 to 4,” with numerous guitar soloists, “Hey Jude,” featuring several vocal jazz alumni, and “Tenor Madness,” giving current and former tenor sax players a chance to shine.
Following a brief intermission, the Concert Band will premiere "Towards the Stars,” a brand new work commissioned for the band with generous assistance from the Kaplan Foundation. Composer Benjamin Dean Taylor will introduce his vibrant new composition to the audience. Music education alum, Dr. Lynn Albee, will guest conduct “The Elephant and the Flea,” a duet for piccolo and euphonium performed by the Heukeshovens. Band alumni will join current students to perform Gustav Holst’s classic, “First Suite in Eb.” The concert will conclude with the Alma Mater performed by all players, singers, and audience members. A reception in the Toner Student Center will follow.
Both performances are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Dr. Janet Heukeshoven: jheukesh@smumn.edu.
