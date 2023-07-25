If you’re looking for a wholesome, uplifting, energetic slice of live family entertainment for all ages, here’s your opportunity: "Snoopy! The Musical" presented by Sugarloaf Theatre. Buy tickets and learn more about Sugarloaf Theatre at linktr.ee.com/sugarloaftheatre. Mark your calendars now. The play can be enjoyed at the Winona Art Center August 11 and 12 at 6 p.m. and August 13 at 2 p.m.
The cast has been working and playing hard at this spectacular musical directed by Seamus Schwaba and Musical Director Nathan Graff, Stage Manager Rachel Spartz. Snoopy is played by Anne Willams; Charlie Brown, Beth Pekar; Peppermint Patty, Mary Stoltman; Lucy, Jocelyn Olcott; Linus, Nico Nyala; Woodstock, Taliesin Nyala; Sally Brown, Madison Gorka; with an ensemble of David Dambach, Kinsley Keeling and Lynn Carlson respectively playing Pigpen, Violet and Marcie. Yes, the gang’s all here!
Sugarloaf Theatre’s goal in presenting "Snoopy! The Musical" is to spread joy, laughter and kindness throughout our beautiful river town, and what better way than through the beloved Peanuts’ characters cloaked in music and local talent. From age 10 to their 70s, the cast and production delivers ahhs and a-ha-has galore. "Snoopy! The Musical" is not just for children. If you don’t have your own or nearby grands, bring the neighbors’ kids or come alone. It’s the collective cast and audience’s joy you’ll take home in your spirit.
Sugarloaf Theatre founder and play director, local Winona resident and spreader of good cheer Seamus Schwaba knew he’d made the right decision for "Snoopy! The Musical,” especially the day the scripts arrived and he held them in his hands. In its second season, Sugarloaf Theatre is finding its audience and filling its purpose as Schwaba’s 16-year-old contagious ambitions and enthusiasm spread kindness and welcome to everyone.
