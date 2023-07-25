Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.