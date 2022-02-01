Join in this great community event and help support the Recreation Alliance of Winona’s secondannual Luminary Snowshoe Hike and Films on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 5-7:30 p.m. In the event’s first year (2019) it drew over 250 people, primarily families looking to recreate and enjoy time in the outdoors, and this year we expect even more.
Bring your family and friends (dogs are also welcome and must be leashed) to enjoy a luminary-lit snowshoe hike through the Prairie Island Campground and films provided by Frozen River Film Fest. This non-race event and adventure film set provided by Frozen River Film Fest is designed to bring people together to celebrate winter, snowshoeing, community, and the art of documentary films.
You will find this to be a family friendly event perfect for all skill levels. Snowshoe checkout/rental and film set is free (donations appreciated but not required). Money raised at this event will support the purchase of an Americans with Disabilities Act dock adaptor at the Prairie Island launch to assist paddlers of all abilities in enjoying our beautiful Winona waters. Join us to enjoy the twinkle of luminaries, crisp air and warming bonfires along the trail.
In between your hike join us for FREE films from FRFF. There will be food and beverage available for purchase.
Snowshoe checkout begins at 5 p.m. Enter and park by the Kiwanis Shelter and spillway parking lot. The first Film Set is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and the second film Set runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. A Paddle Up Raffle drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m.
The Rec Alliance is proud to partner with the Frozen River Film Fest for this annual event! Films shown at the 2022 Snowshoe Hike and Film event are generously curated and provided by FRFF.
