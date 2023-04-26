The Watkins Gallery is pleased to present the group exhibition of new works from the 2023 senior class. “Sonder” will run from May 1-5, 2023, with an opening artist talk followed by a reception on May 1 from 6-8 p.m.
Four artists will be featured in the show: Esther Stoy, Erik Anderson, Gabriella Klema, and Kylie Tschida. The show is meant to showcase the stages of sonder, the beginning stages of recognizing how complex your own life is, moving into how people affect our lives and how we affect theirs, moving into the realization that everyone lives their own complex life, and then ending with our decision of what to do with that information (be grateful, close yourself off, resent others etc.).
Sonder makes us recognize the complexity of our life and the many lives around us. Come join us in reflecting on the stages of “Sonder.”
Gallery hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
