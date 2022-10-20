On Tuesday, October 25, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church, a speaker from Vesterheim Museum of Decorah, Iowa, will present a program titled: “Rocks and Hard Places: Emigration through the Lens of Knud Knudsen.” Laurann Gilbertson, the Vesterheim chief curator, will focus on why people leave their homes in search of a better life.This will include an array of dramatic black-and-white photographs of Knud Knudsen, considered one of Norway's most important early photographers, who had a studio in Bergen but often went to the village of Tokheim to capture scenes of everyday life. These pictures reveal dramatic factors that led to the above-average rates of emigration from the area.
Coffee and sweets will be shared with all who attend. This is a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge of why those with Scandinavian and specifically Norwegian backgrounds came to the United States and this area. You are invited on Tuesday, October 25, 7 p.m. in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church on Huff Street in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.