On Sunday, September 17, from 2:30-5:30 pm, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company will dedicate their monthly Jazz Jam fundraiser to Project FINE. In addition to H3O and the brewery matching all donations, Island City has decided to donate all proceeds from the sale of a special beer brewed in collaboration with two members of H3O. “Wicked Rye Imperial Stout” was aged in a rye whiskey barrel for a year. This delicious 13% ABV beer will be available in eight-ounce pours exclusively at the Jazz Jam.
Project FINE is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to strengthen and enrich our community by facilitating the integration of people who are ethnically diverse.” They serve as a bridge, connecting refugees and immigrants to resources and bringing people together to build understanding and create a more respectful and welcoming community. Learn more at www.projectfine.org.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with nearly $38,000 in total donations, thanks to the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The August Jam raised close to $1,000 for Central Lutheran Child Care Center’s “abra-KID-abra” celebration.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage on Island City’s spacious outdoor patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio and friends, all while showing your support for our friends and neighbors.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
